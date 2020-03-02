Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 127.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,550.84. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average of $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $70.19.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

