Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Position Lessened by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth $65,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 119.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 69,364 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter worth $977,000.

In other news, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $168,095.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,053. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCRX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pacira Biosciences from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $122.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

