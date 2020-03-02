ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Lessened by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,083 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $66.72 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.13 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

