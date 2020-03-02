Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $50.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $46.97 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

