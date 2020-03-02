Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Neogen worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,643,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,718,000 after buying an additional 160,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Neogen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 2,384.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 404,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 388,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,322,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NEOG stock opened at $60.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Reed sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $69,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,479 shares in the company, valued at $873,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,556,622 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEOG. Stephens began coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

