Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 120.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neenah by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after buying an additional 47,587 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Neenah by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 28,407 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Neenah by 24.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

NYSE NP opened at $57.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.33. Neenah Inc has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $77.55.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 5.90%. Neenah’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $538,718.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $1,035,724.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

