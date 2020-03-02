Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 24.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 57.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Moody’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Moody’s by 29.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 394,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,752,000 after purchasing an additional 89,719 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 10.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.36.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $1,351,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,164.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $240.03 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.78 and a 1 year high of $287.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.