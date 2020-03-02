Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,870 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.1% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $438,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT opened at $162.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.14 and its 200 day moving average is $151.64. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.87 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,232.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

