Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,059 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,038 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $61,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT opened at $162.01 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $106.87 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.14 and its 200-day moving average is $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,232.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

