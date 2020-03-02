Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,980,313 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,016 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.5% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FIL Ltd owned about 0.09% of Microsoft worth $1,100,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra increased their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $162.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $106.87 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,232.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

