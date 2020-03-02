Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 982.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $227.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLM. Stephens cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.50.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

