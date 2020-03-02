Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 111.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Loews by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 35.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on L. Barclays cut their price target on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Loews presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,709.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $341,162.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $255,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,661 shares of company stock worth $2,260,534. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $45.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $43.97 and a 12-month high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

