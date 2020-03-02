Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stake Lifted by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 130.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,267,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 214,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 44.0% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

