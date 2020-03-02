Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Liberty Global by 1,070.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Liberty Global by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Global by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

