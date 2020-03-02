Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $86.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.30. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

In other news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

