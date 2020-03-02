LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 380 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Apple were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $273.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,196.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.35. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.41.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

