Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Stake Cut by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $1,393,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 147,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

