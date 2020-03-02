Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Stake Cut by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,026.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

KDP stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

