Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stake Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,914,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 91,386 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.31% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $80,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,410,000 after buying an additional 520,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,600,000 after buying an additional 1,336,353 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,465,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after buying an additional 145,951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after buying an additional 92,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 96.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 497,487 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $32.91 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IOVA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

