Investec Asset Management LTD Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investec Asset Management LTD lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 71,346 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Apple were worth $468,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura upped their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.41.

Shares of AAPL opened at $273.36 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,196.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.