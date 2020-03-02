Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1,197.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 264,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 176,292 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 289.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 37,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Autonomous Res upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

