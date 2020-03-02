Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,260,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.36.

