Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $98,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,874.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $49,921.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 365,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,605.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,146 shares of company stock worth $162,744 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.32. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

