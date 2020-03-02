Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $22,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLF opened at $32.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.19.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

