GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of GrubHub worth $23,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GrubHub by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in GrubHub by 50.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,192,000 after purchasing an additional 977,493 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in GrubHub by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,419,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,665,000 after purchasing an additional 491,361 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in GrubHub by 63.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 677,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 263,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in GrubHub by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 369,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 27,535 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $158,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,934.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,886. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRUB opened at $48.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.27. GrubHub Inc has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.55 and a beta of 1.13.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRUB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GrubHub from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of GrubHub from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of GrubHub from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

