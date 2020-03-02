Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Holdings Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Green Brick Partners worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRBK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,091.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $10.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Green Brick Partners Inc has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $552.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

