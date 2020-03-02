Foundry Partners LLC Sells 572 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205,371 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Shares of JBT opened at $96.86 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $545.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 31.82%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

