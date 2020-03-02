Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter worth $50,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 733.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

In related news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $447,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,962.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,216 shares of company stock worth $6,816,264. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBS stock opened at $58.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $71.19.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.18 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

