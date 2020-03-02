Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 497,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $78,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $149.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $135.44 and a 12-month high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

