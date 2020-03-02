Fmr LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $78,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 774,614 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,600,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,328,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $148.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.09 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

