Fmr LLC Sells 221,233 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,233 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Globe Life worth $79,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $92.66 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,568.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $547,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GL. ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

