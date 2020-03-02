Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,733,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.27% of Endava worth $80,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAVA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endava by 6,111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 33,232 shares during the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Endava from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

NYSE DAVA opened at $53.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. Endava PLC – has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Endava had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endava PLC – will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

