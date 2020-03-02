Fmr LLC Purchases 266,867 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,192,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,867 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.96% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $93,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,946,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,643 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,511,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 243,537 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,618,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after purchasing an additional 71,456 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,928,000 after purchasing an additional 38,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WRE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

Shares of WRE opened at $26.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.94. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 119.52% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $80.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.84 million. Analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.