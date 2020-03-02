Fmr LLC Makes New Investment in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,449,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,853,000.

Several research firms have commented on XP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

NYSE:XP opened at $34.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.29. XP Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $43.52.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

