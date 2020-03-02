Fmr LLC Has $94.17 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,107 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.33% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $94,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $118.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $95.07 and a 52 week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

