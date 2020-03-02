Fmr LLC Has $91.11 Million Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,992 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Ashland Global worth $91,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

ASH opened at $71.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $69.60 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

In other news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.