Fmr LLC Grows Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 86,025 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $91,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 403.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCMP stock opened at $139.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $97.23 and a twelve month high of $169.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.58.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $958,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $1,297,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,424.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,426 shares of company stock worth $10,730,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.33.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

