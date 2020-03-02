Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,757,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,822 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $80,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 19.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,665,000 after buying an additional 2,582,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pentair by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after buying an additional 657,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,064,000 after buying an additional 19,357 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Pentair by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 689,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,636,000 after buying an additional 239,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pentair by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,204,000 after buying an additional 65,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE:PNR opened at $39.39 on Monday. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.