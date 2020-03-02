Fmr LLC Buys 507,972 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,972 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Steel Dynamics worth $80,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 59,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STLD. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

