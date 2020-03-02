Fmr LLC Boosts Position in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,020,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,165 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in WillScot were worth $92,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the third quarter valued at $2,345,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the third quarter valued at $1,281,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 40.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 71,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $17.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. WillScot Corp has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

WillScot Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

