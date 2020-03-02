Fmr LLC Acquires 64,213 Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,797,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,213 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 15.00% of Kura Oncology worth $93,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,086,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after acquiring an additional 38,253 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,385,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after acquiring an additional 118,985 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,075,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,489,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 52.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 419,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. Kura Oncology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KURA. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.