Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 18.9% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 5.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 14.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 906.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period.

FFC opened at $19.62 on Monday. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

