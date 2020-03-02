Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 8,900 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,142 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in Apache by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Apache by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Apache by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Apache by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Apache by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apache alerts:

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $24.92 on Monday. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $38.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.