Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 52,575 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,575 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,507 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,315,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Newell Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,978,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,276,000 after purchasing an additional 66,132 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Newell Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,370,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,111 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,746,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,790,000 after purchasing an additional 87,167 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

