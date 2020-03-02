Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 4,800 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,575,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GrubHub by 50.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,192,000 after purchasing an additional 977,493 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in GrubHub by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,419,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,665,000 after purchasing an additional 491,361 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in GrubHub by 63.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 677,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 263,453 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in GrubHub by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares during the period.

Get GrubHub alerts:

NYSE:GRUB opened at $48.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $51,502.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $5,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $160,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,776.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,594 shares of company stock worth $1,923,886. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on GrubHub from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GrubHub from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

GrubHub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.