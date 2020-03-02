Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 21,300 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 379.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $55.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $51.14 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average is $65.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

