Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 11,500 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,731 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 26,967 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 120,477 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 281,600 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,380 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 363,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.53. Tripadvisor Inc has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRIP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

