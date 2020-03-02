Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J raised its position in IPG Photonics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 6,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

Shares of IPGP opened at $127.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $113.67 and a one year high of $182.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.88.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

