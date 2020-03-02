Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases New Stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 9,401.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,015,000 after buying an additional 21,605,750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2,709.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,847,000 after buying an additional 3,613,805 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 486.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,854,000 after buying an additional 2,841,402 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,913,000 after buying an additional 2,228,986 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $1,624,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $698,251.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,115 shares of company stock valued at $10,350,319 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pinterest to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

