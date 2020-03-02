Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 14,200 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 135.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,430,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,955,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,533,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,191,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,791,000 after purchasing an additional 105,098 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 691,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. CJS Securities lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NYSE:LEG opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

